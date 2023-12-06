91 Place expands therapy center to Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A safe space for young people experiencing homelessness and financial insecurity has expanded into the near east side of Indianapolis.

Today, 91 place announced a new location for its therapy center called "The Haven," located at the Circle City Industrial Complex on East 12 St.

The Haven will have two new full time therapists. It will also offer free therapy to people ages 12 to 24, along with a pay-what-you-can therapy, open to all of central Indiana.

"There's such a lack of therapy on the near east side so we're excited to be able to provide a larger audience therapeutic services," Founder and CEO of 91 Place, Jenna Shaffer said.

The Haven will strive to break the cycle of trauma, violence and abuse within families.

Additionally, The organization provides emergency and transitional housing to people between the ages of 16 and 24. They also help young adults finish school and find job training.

