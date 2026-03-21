91 Place, near eastside counseling closing after loss of federal funding

INDIANAPOLIS — A nonprofit that provided housing and counseling services to young adults on Indianapolis' near east side is closing its doors.

The Board of Directors of 91 Place announced the closure of 91 Place and Near Eastside Counseling, citing a loss of significant federal funding as the primary reason.

"Due to the philanthropic climate, there was inadequate support for our mission," the board said in a statement. "The loss of significant federal support left a gap we were ultimately unable to close."

Since opening in 2019, 91 Place served more than 400 people, including:



113 unhoused young adults who received housing

218 clients who received therapy

19 individuals helped through workforce development

86 young adults served through its Community Empowerment program



The organization focused on serving young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, providing a safe place for those finding their footing in the world.

The board acknowledged the weight of the closure on the community.

"It means there are now even fewer resources available in Indianapolis for those who are unhoused," the statement read. "It means young adults in Marion County will have one fewer door to knock on."

The board praised CEO Ali Cross for her leadership through the organization's final challenges, calling it "as strong and as grounded as the board could hope for."

Staff will work with partners, donors, and residents over the coming weeks to determine next steps as the organization winds down operations.

For updates, follow 91 Place on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or visit their website.

