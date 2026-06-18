93-year-old veteran, wife survive Gosport tornado that destroyed their home

GOSPORT, Ind. — A 93-year-old Army veteran and his wife survived after a tornado destroyed their home in Gosport Wednesday night.

Don Cooter and his wife made it to the basement of their North Texas Road home just before the storm hit. Cooter has lived in the house since 1957.

“We were just getting settled in the basement and I found some chairs for us to sit on and then it sounded like a train,” Cooter said.

Cooter served in the Army during the Korean War. He said Monday’s storm was more terrifying than what he experienced overseas.

“I just kept hearing boom boom boom and then water started coming down,” he said.

‘Pieces scattered like memories’

The tornado tore the roof off the home and blew out windows, scattering glass across acres of land. The garage was completely destroyed. Cooter said his refrigerator ended up where the garage once stood.

Miraculously, all three bedrooms remained untouched. The bathroom and living room were completely destroyed.

‘I’m not sure what I’m going to do next’

Cooter said he found a Father’s Day card from his son still in good condition after the storm.

“My son just gave me this Father’s Day card yesterday and it’s still here in good condition,” Cooter said. “I’ve been here my whole life and I’m not sure what I’m going to do next.”

Cooter said he and his wife may rebuild on the property or move to Florida as recovery efforts continue in Gosport.

Severe weather Monday night damaged homes and businesses across parts of Indiana. Local emergency officials are assessing damage and coordinating cleanup.

MORE | Tornadoes, damage reported after Wednesday storms in Indiana