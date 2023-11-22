A children's story leads to real life kindness at Fishers elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at one Fishers Elementary school did their part to get in the Thanksgiving spirit.

A group of first and third graders at Harrison Parkway Elementary School decided to collect $2,000 to bring a mobile food pantry to their school.

The students didn't stop there, they also gave out toys, coats, books, and more.

It was an idea that came about after reading a book in class, it was a learning experience for both adults and kids.

"I kind of want to cry just thinking about it, but these little people can do great big things," Angie Bender a third grade teacher said.

The students read the book "Maddi's Fridge. A book that explores topics of food insecurity and how people come together to help fill the fridge of people in the community.

"It exceed every expectation that I had," Bender said.

Just like the book, the students decided they wanted to step up and help people in their community.

"It's fun helping people," one student said.

The elementary students raised the money to bring the food pantry to their school.

"It makes me feel sad for them and it makes me feel like they need more stuff to help them live," Elliana Polachowski a third grader said.

They were able to help 65 families.

"It makes me feel really really kind, and really happy," Polachowski said.

The food pantry was stocked just like a grocery store. Filled with food, fresh produce, and even milk.

For Brooke and Dexter Allen the pantry is helping them in a time of need.

They lost nearly everything in a house fire back in July.

"Ever since then it's been trying to get back on our feet and catch things up," Brooke Allen said.

Allen said the state of the economy has made it difficult, but added things like the pantry make the struggle a bit more manageable.

"There's so much more good out there than there is bad," Allen said.

It's gratitude and a little bit of kindness that's helped change the lives of those both big and small.