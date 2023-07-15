'A lovely event' Hundreds gather for Indiana Black Expo free concert

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people came out to the Indiana Black Expo's Free Concert at the American Legion Mall on Friday night.

"It's a lovely event, no craziness going on," said Charles E. Hibbitt II."Everybody being lovely and kind to one another."

WRTV

People from the city and beyond brought out their lawn chairs, umbrellas, and hats to brave the hot weather and join in on the good music and vibes.

WRTV

"It's fantastic, we out here on a day like today—sun shining, blue skies, green grass," said Hibbit II.

One of the most popular events of the annual Black Expo celebration is the free concert.

WRTV

This year's show lineup included Howard Hewett, El DeBarge, Stephanie Mills, and the O’Jays, who are in the midst of their farewell tour. The concert ran from 6-11:30 P.M.

WRTV

Tony Little says he was there to enjoy the festivities and Stephanie Mills, "And the O'Jays really because last year was supposed to be the O'Jays when they announced the tour. So it will be really interesting to see if all the O'Jays are here tonight."

Little also said the Indiana Black Expo isn't what it used to be, but it's hanging in there. "You used to have twice as many people come out for the expo and it was a bigger thing overall but now it's hanging in there. We got a long ways to go before we get back where we were at."