A mother's fight against the 'widowmaker': Advocates raise awareness for heart disease on wear red day

INDIANA — February is not only a month dedicated to Valentine’s Day and celebrating love, but also a time to raise awareness about heart health. As part of this awareness, Friday marks Wear Red for Women Day, an initiative aimed at highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing cardiovascular disease among women.

A Mother's Heart: Jill Wells' Inspiring Journey

For Indianapolis mother Jill Wells, the heartbeat of her family motivates her to persevere through life's challenges. However, her journey with heart health has been fraught with difficulties. Jill is a heart survivor, having endured two heart attacks and a triple bypass surgery. Her family's history with heart disease runs deep; both her mother and grandfather were also heart attack and bypass survivors. Jill reflects that to her family, heart disease feels like an inherited battle.

Her own fight, began with a heart attack at the young age of 28. Jill experienced atypical symptoms during her heart first attack, underscoring a common challenge for women.

"I actually was having pain in my left shoulder, up my neck, up the back of my neck, and in my jaw," she recalls, dispelling the common misconception that a heart attack always presents as chest pain.

She recalls, “I kind of just felt a little off. I was not experiencing your normal heart attack symptoms, which is the big stressor for women… Instead of the classic pain down the left arm and across the chest, I had pain in my left shoulder, up my neck, and in my jaw, coupled with an uneasy feeling and shortness of breath.”

On that fateful day, she broke up a fight between students. Jill felt light-headed and recognized that something was terribly wrong. “I just knew I was going to pass out. One of the other teachers in the room noticed I looked pale and gray and insisted that I sit down. She was smart enough to suggest that someone take my blood pressure.”

At the time, her blood pressure was alarmingly low. With quick intervention from her colleagues, she was able to receive medical attention, and by the time she reached the emergency room, her condition had worsened. “I didn’t expect to hear a couple of hours later that the doctor couldn't tell me I hadn’t just had a heart attack.”

WATCH | Mother who survived multiple heart attacks shares her story

Mother who survived multiple heart attacks shares her story

Despite leading a seemingly healthy lifestyle—avoiding fast food and red meat—Wells discovered her cholesterol levels were alarmingly high. A decade later, she started feeling off again.

"I fast forward to 2015 going through a not so pleasant divorce. Started having quite a bit of chest discomfort, things like that attributed to the stress of going through a divorce," she said.

A routine check-up turned dire when she collapsed during a stress test.

“I was exercising on the treadmill, and all of a sudden, I knew something was wrong. I felt that same light-headedness and an overwhelming sense of panic,” she recalls. “It hit me again, and I realized that I was having another heart attack right there in front of my doctor.”

Jill had to undergo triple bypass surgery. "The doctor said, You need to be bypassed immediately. And I said, No. And he said, If you do not, your children will find you dead. You have an 80% blockage in your widow maker."

Despite the life-threatening moments and subsequent surgeries, Jill faced her challenges with a mixture of hope and fear. She reflects on the conversations she had with her loved ones before her surgery, recalling how they kept saying, “Shut up, this isn't happening. You're coming home to us. You'll be fine.” But Jill felt the need to prepare them for the possibility of not making it. “If I don’t wake up, please remember me and take care of each other.”

Having already gone through a similar experience with her mother, Jill felt some comfort in knowing her children had a frame of reference for what could happen. “I think that was one of the only pluses of going through that surgery with my family. They had already witnessed what it was like. It's terrifying to see a family member wake up from major surgery with all the tubes and machines. They are not breathing on their own; they're a completely different color.”

Jill urges women everywhere to be vigilant about their heart health. “Please don’t ignore your heart. It's very scary. When you think, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is just anxiety or something I need to be concerned about,’ don’t ignore it. Call your doctor and tell them your symptoms.” She passionately advocates for women to never let anyone dismiss their concerns, emphasizing that women often face being overlooked. “We are mothers, caregivers, teachers, nurses—whatever we are, our symptoms are too frequently dismissed as anxiety or depression. Stay on top of your health! Demand to be tested. Have your troponin levels checked, ask for an EKG. These are two simple tests that can reveal if you've had a heart attack. If someone won’t provide this for you, go somewhere else. It’s that important.”

Jill points out that symptoms can manifest differently for women, stressing, “If you’re experiencing neck pain, jaw pain, ear pain, or back pain—get it looked at. Please, please, please.”

Despite these harrowing experiences, Jill is grateful to have survived and to be a mother to her children. “Here I am today... and I’ve had no heart attacks since then, no new blockages” she said, proud to be alive for her family.

The Reality of Cardiovascular Disease

Jill Wells' story illustrates a sobering truth: cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for one in every three deaths. Dr. Julie Clary, a cardiologist at IU Health, emphasizes the unique vulnerability women face. “Women are particularly susceptible to cardiovascular disease because of some of the stressors they experience throughout their lifetime.”

Dr. Clary says more women will die from CVD than all cancers combined.

For many women, the symptoms of heart disease can be misleading and easily dismissed. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 45 percent of women aged 20 and older live with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Statistics on Cardiovascular Disease

Here are some key statistics highlighting the impact of cardiovascular disease, from the American Heart Association:



CVD is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for approximately 2,500 deaths every day.

Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their leading cause of death.

CVD is the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., making it the No. 1 killer of new moms.

Only 38% of participants in cardiovascular clinical research trials were women as of 2020.

A Call to Action: Go Red for Women

As we acknowledge American Heart Month, it’s critical to remember the facts:



Since 1964, February has been federally designated to raise awareness about heart health.

Although advances in science and education have helped reduce death rates, CVD remains the leading cause of death in the country.

19,000 Hoosiers died from CVD in 2022—more than the capacity of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The American Heart Association promotes Life's Essential Eight, a set of lifestyle factors essential for heart health, including diet, exercise, and smoking cessation. Individuals can learn more about maintaining their heart health by visiting www.heart.org/mylifecheck.

Empower and Educate: The Importance of CPR

Wearing red is more than a fashion statement; it signals solidarity in raising awareness about women’s heart health. The American Heart Association urges everyone to commit to learning Hands-Only CPR—a vital skill that could save a loved one’s life. “Immediate CPR from a bystander more than doubles the odds of survival,” a spokesperson from the association stated.

Immediate CPR from a bystander more than doubles the odds of survival. Of the 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that happen in the U.S. each year, 70% of those occur int he home, meaning we're most likely to need CPR skills to save the life of a loved one.

Hands-Only CPR consists of two simple steps: Call 9-1-1 and perform chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute. Learning this skill is as easy as watching a quick instructional video available at www.heart.org/handsonlycpr.