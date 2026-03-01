INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis hosted its first-ever Community Literacy Day on Saturday, bringing together families, authors and educators to promote childhood literacy.

A new chapter for young readers: UIndy hosts first-ever Community Literacy Day

The event featured local authors, storytellers, hands-on crafts, comic strip writing, and music therapy, all centered around books and a love of learning.

Tracy Johnson, an assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis, said the goal was simple.

"I want kids to walk away thinking reading and writing is cool," Johnson said. "They're gonna have a chance to get a free book, they're going to have a chance to do some fun activities."

For the Carl family, the event hit close to home.

"We love to read, so anytime that I can continue that growth and continue that joy, we try to do those events to continue to bring joy and expose them," Lindsay Carl said.

Last year, the Indiana Department of Education reported third-grade literacy rates reached a historic high, with 87.3% of Hoosier third graders demonstrating reading proficiency skills.

Johnson said the progress is encouraging, but there is still work to do.

"I think in the last couple of years have been showing some growth and some improvement, so I think we're on the right track," Johnson said.

For Community Literacy Day, the UIndy also partnered with organizations like Indy Reads to help Hoosiers reach that goal.

"We have a vision of 100% literacy for all," Katherine Culp of Indy Reads said. "To go about achieving that vision, we offer free adult education classes to our community."

Johnson said the path forward starts with access.

"What it comes down to is the more we can get books in the hands of kids, the more engaged they're gonna be," Johnson said.

Young readers were also able to take home a free book from the event.

The University of Indianapolis says it plans to make Community Literacy Day an annual event.

