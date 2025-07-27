‘A safe space for teens’: IPS high school starts student-led program to curb youth violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A new initiative at Shortridge High School is giving students a voice in combating youth violence in their community. This program creates a safe space for students, helping them engage positively after school.

“It’s really important to have these kinds of places in our community where we can go where it’s, you know that you are safe,” said 17-year-old Oliver Martinez-Tome, a senior at Shortridge.

WRTV

The initiative, known as the SHINE Project, was launched by Chelsea English, a social worker at Shortridge who advocates for student safety.

She recently spoke out at the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, addressing a stricter teen curfew following a deadly mass Fourth of July weekend shooting where two young people died.

SHINE, an acronym for prioritizing safety, health, inclusion, and nurturing environments, is the first of its kind in Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS).

WRTV

“It provides a space where kids feel comfortable just being with their friends and having teacher support,” said junior Addison Hunley.

In this student-led initiative, teens are given the power.

"The importance of it being student-run and student-led is that there's something for each type of student because we know our community best," said Noah Kaufman-Nicholas, a recent graduate who was involved in the program.

WRTV

The SHINE Project hosts various events every month, including tailgates, open mic nights, and a Valentine's Day dance in the past.

“We just love to do things that the kids think are fun and just allow them to be — kids,” English added.

The program aims to create positive outlets for students and prevent violence before it occurs.

For Martinez-Tome, peers, and English, the need for the program is personal.

“Someone that I knew after they graduated had passed away due to gun violence. They were in a class of mine, and it was pretty shocking,” he shared.

WRTV

“Every time we hear a news story about a young person injured or killed, I think every educator in the city just holds their breath. We're just always scared for our kids and want to make sure that they're OK,” added English.

Since the SHINE Project’s inception last August, Shortridge High School principal has reported a 50% decrease in suspension rates.

SHINE was established through an IPS grant, with events organized monthly after school. The program provides food and transportation at no cost to students.

WRTV

English told WRTV 50-100 students have attended events held by the program.

English is calling on the community for donations, sponsors, and volunteers to help expand the program at the school.

To learn more, you can reach out to English at englishc@myips.org.

She also hopes it expands to other schools across the city.

