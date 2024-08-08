'A very powerful thing': Indy activist spends summer publishing books written by local children

INDIANAPOLIS — Tevin Studdard is always looking to make a difference.

Currently, he is working to change the trajectory of many kids' lives in Indianapolis by helping them become published authors.

Studdard, a published author himself, helped around 100 kids have their stories published into physical books this summer.

"It's a very powerful thing to see," Studdard said. "It means everything. I wish someone came along when I was seven to 13 years old and told me hey this is how you write a book, this is how you can make money."

The program is about more than just the book though.

"Not a lot of black kids get to write books and do this type of stuff," 12-year-old Gage Hall said.

Studdard says the program is to help kids turn the page in their own lives.

"I'd rather see black children's names on books than obituaries," Studdard said.

Studdard hopes the lessons learned here can stretch young minds outside the classroom walls.

"Everybody's going to have ups and down in life and not everything is going to go your way but you've got to keep moving forward," Studdard said.

All 100 books are available on Amazon.