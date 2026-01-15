Addressing homelessness at the Statehouse: Bill would make outdoor sleeping illegal

INDIANAPOLIS — Last summer, Leonard Street in Fountain Square became home to dozens of unhoused Hoosiers who set up camp. Many neighborhood residents were unhappy about it. Now, a bill moving through the Indiana Statehouse would make encampments like that illegal.

“The goal of Senate Bill 285 is not to criminalize homelessness,” said State Sen. Cyndi Carrasco, R-Indianapolis, and author of the bill.

Bill would make outdoor sleeping illegal

But homeless advocates believe the bill does criminalize it. The legislation would make it illegal to camp, sleep or use public land for long-term shelter without permission. Law enforcement officers would first issue a warning, and if individuals don’t comply within 48 hours, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Folks who are unhoused in our neighborhood, including those who were living at the Leonard Street camp, if it was illegal and people were getting arrested, it really wouldn’t have made any difference whatsoever to end the problem at all,” said Dakota Pawlicki, president of the Fountain Square Neighborhood Association.

Pawlicki led efforts to close the Leonard Street camp last year by working with homeless organizations, the city and law enforcement, not by putting people in jail.

“The police even said it would be very little,” Pawlicki said.

Others say the city’s action, such as the Streets to Home initiative, isn’t moving fast enough. Criminal charges, they argue, could be a solution.

“We do believe that action is needed to address this issue. At the same time, we are always supportive of additional alternatives, which we believe some of those are considered in this bill as well,” said Patrick Tamm with the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, speaking in support of the bill.

The Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention says the Streets to Home initiative, an $8.1 million local program launched in July, is working. The goal is to house between 300 and 350 people living in encampments or areas such as the downtown business district.

“We’ve moved 87 people and counting directly off the street and into housing with services who were living in encampments throughout Indianapolis, and we are just getting started,” a spokesperson said. “We are doing this in an average of 26 days from initial engagement to move-in.”

The organization says that as they engage with the homeless population, 92% of people accept housing and services. Of the 87 housed so far, all remain housed and continue engaging with support, which includes career coaching and recovery care.

But groups like the Cicero Institute argue that the progress is too slow, and that leaving people on the street can result in death or harm to the public.

“Research shows that disease and crime in encampments leads to triple the chance of death compared to those in homeless shelters and 10 times that of the general public,” said Paul Webster with the Cicero Institute.

Advocates note that a Class C misdemeanor carries a standard fine of $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

The bill passed out of committee along party lines and will now be considered by the full Senate.

