Adult Recess fundraiser encourages grown-ups to have fun like kids

INDIANAPOLIS — The Boys & Girls club of Indianapolis gave adults the chance to be kids again through their annual Adult Recess Fundraiser.

The event raised money to assist kids for summer camp programming.

WRTV Boys & Girls Club Adult Recess Fundraiser

On Friday, dozens of grown-ups put "adulting" on pause to participate in the event.

"It's a really good opportunity for us to showcase what we do in the club,” said Boys & Girls Club Resource Development and Marketing Manager, Pamela Lozano. "We have bounce houses, Nerf gun tag, we have a DJ, a bar, food so we'll have a lot of fun games."

The event that was held at the Lily Boys & Girls Club location also featured a biking simulator from Nine13sports, wine and canvas or karaoke, Black Leaf Vegan Food Truck and music from a local DJ “soundsbyTodd.”

"Anytime you can leave the kids at home and have fun yourself, that's a great time," said Krystle Ford, a parent whose child attends summer camp programming.

The organization teamed up with Sam’s Silver Café to help make the event happen.

Each ticket Friday was $50, which will cover the cost of summer camp membership for one kid.

"We serve all kids 5 through 18. We will be partnering again with the Mind Trust to offer summer learning labs in the morning and then our regular club programs all afternoon, with field trips, fun activities, lots of learning,” explained LeeAnn Harris, the Chief Operations Officer for the organization.

The goal of Friday’s fundraiser was to make sure finances don't stop any child from being a part of this programming and having a safe summer outlet.

"We know that there's a lot of youth violence,” said Lozano. “We just want to remain consistent in the community and make sure we keep the doors open so anybody between the ages of 5 and 18 has a place to come throughout the summer, throughout the school year, we're always there."

To support Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, click here.