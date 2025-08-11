Advocates push for more teen support after Carmel shooting leads to five arrests

CARMEL — Five Carmel teenagers were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person injured, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf View Drive. Carmel Police said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery. Four of the suspects are 17 years old, and one is 14.

According to police, charges include robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, attempted murder, intimidation, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

Because robbery resulting in serious bodily injury is a Level 2 felony, state law automatically moves those cases involving juveniles to adult court.

In a statement to WRTV, a Carmel Police spokesperson said:

“With 21 officers working full-time in Carmel Clay Schools, we put forth tremendous efforts to build positive relationships with youth. And we know those efforts are making great progress in helping our kids make better decisions. It just can’t be a perfect science.”

Youth advocates say many teens face challenges that can lead them down the wrong path.

“I would say for teens, one of the bigger challenges is finding a sense of belonging. Where do I fit in? There are a lot of different options out there to kind of assimilate to and find that neutral ground where all teens can kind of come together and be on the same page. Feel like they belong to something,” said Abigail Stutesman, director of club operations at the Boys and Girls Club in Noblesville.

Stutesman said it’s a mistake to assume that youth in Hamilton County don’t face struggles.

“If you're saying Hamilton County youth don't have the same struggles or challenges, connecting that to a level of socioeconomic status, that does not diminish any kind of challenge a teen would be going through,” she said.

“In my opinion, and what we've observed here, you can't connect that to who's affluent and who's not. Teens in general need our support.”

She said after-school programs can make a difference.

“Having places like the Boys and Girls Club provides that safe, positive, encouraging space, but also a place that they are choosing to come to. Again, going back to belonging has a huge impact on teens,” Stutesman said.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim or an update on their condition.