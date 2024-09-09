Advocates remind Hoosiers of free resources during Suicide Prevention Month

In this article, suicide prevention is mentioned. If you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out and call the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 988.

INDIANAPOLIS — September is suicide prevention month across the county and many in Indianapolis have worked hard to improve the resources available for Hoosiers across the state.

The state of Indiana has had over 1,000 people die from suicide each year since 2016. It’s something the state’s American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter is looking to change.

WRTV Suicide prevention resources are available by dialing 988 any time, day or night.

“It's a really great way for people to get connected to resources, whether for themselves or someone that they're looking to support,” AFSP Indiana Director Kelsey Aaron said.

Her organization has worked to help improve the resources available to Hoosiers struggling with mental health.

“We're very fortunate and very lucky in Indiana to have really great support systems. We have very collaborative partnerships with different agencies all across the state who are working together,” Aaron said.

She says while there is still a ways to go, the state has moved in the right direction in helping those in need by implementing new services like the 24-hour suicide and crisis hotline 988.

WRTV Suicide prevention resources are available by dialing 988 any time, day or night.

“We don't have the numbers for the lives that have been saved because someone's had a caring conversation, leaned in to support someone, reached out to 988, or even helped support them and get them to additional help,” Aaron said.

She encourages anyone who may be considering suicide or has a loved one they are concerned about to have the hard conversation.

“It's OK to lean in and ask someone directly if they're thinking about suicide," she said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, experts are available to provide resources in all 92 Indiana counties. To learn more about these resources, dial 988 any time, day or night.

