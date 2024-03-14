AES customers express concern regarding inflated bills

INDIANAPOLIS — You may want to double check your electric bill.

After implementing a new system upgrade, Indianapolis Electric provider AES is claiming that less than 10% of their customers are being overcharged for electrical services.

“The goal of that upgrade was to improve our customer service to offer more flexible payment arrangements, give customers easier ways to manage their accounts, and give new customers options to start and stop service,” shared AES Director of Government Affairs, Courtney Arango.

“Our customers are experiencing challenges with the system upgrade, and what we've learned through this experience is that each customer tends to have issues that are specific or unique to them.“

Indianapolis resident Terry Jordan reached out to WRTV to share her challenges with AES over the past couple of weeks.

WRTV Terry Jordan shares her latest AES bill with WRTV

“It was $167 a month on the budget and then they raised it to $185 which was a bump, but we could handle it,” explained Jordan. “The end of January, we got a bill for February. It was $303 a month.”

After her husband retired a couple of months ago, Terry isn’t sure if they will be able to make it work should their bill stay that high.

“I’m terrified,” said Jordan. “The older we get, our income is not going to go up. If things are going to keep going up, then we're still going to be down here.”

Jordan has contacted AES to discuss her bill but she says she has yet to hear anything beyond AES’s claims that they are looking into it.

WRTV has received numerous complaints from AES customers regarding their bill status. Many of them say they have had issues while trying to contact AES to address the matter.

“We have increased our staffing levels by about 100% at our customer call center,” said Arango.

Customers who have questions regarding their bill are encouraged to call the new dedicated phone-line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (317) 261-2085.