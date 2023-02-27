AES Indiana customers will see price decrease beginning in March

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana customers will soon see lower energy bills.

On Monday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a decrease in the Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC).

The FAC is the amount utilities apply on bills based on the varying price of fuel and purchased power costs. These costs are filed quarterly to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and can fluctuate — up and down — based on the cost of fuel.

The decrease will go into effect for the March billing period, which will begin with the February 28 meter reads. It will impact customers on their March, April and May bills.

AES does not receive profit from the FAC.

If you can't pay your electric bill there are ways to get help:

Apply for a payment extension

AES does offer budget billing (fixed monthly amount)

The state offers assistance through the IHCDA program

Apply for payment assistance

AES also offers one free meter reading if you think you got a false reading through their smart meters.

State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community action agency to sign up for the EAP. To apply for the EAP, customers should call 1-800-872-0371 to locate their nearest community action agency. For more information and to apply online, click here.

The Marion County Energy Assistance Program application process is currently open for low-income households to maintain utility services during the winter heating season. This 2022-2023 program will include assistance with electric, heating, and water (when funding is available).

United Way of Central Indiana's Winter Assistance Fund helps ensure hardworking families who need energy assistance the most can afford the increased costs of utility bills during the coldest winter months.

The program, which runs from November through May, is targeted to help Indianapolis residents who struggle to afford increased utility costs but don’t qualify for the government’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

Marion County residents can also call 2-1-1 if they are not sure of what/if they qualify for any kind of assistance during the winter months.

