AES Indiana receiving more reports of scams, here's what to look out for

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is sharing a message to their customers after they say they're seeing an increase in phone scams where callers claim to be from the company.

A woman reached out to WRTV saying she received one of the calls and was told that someone was on the way to shut her power off due to nonpayment.

She didn't want to give her name, but wanted to share her story to warn others about the scam.

"If [customers] are subject to a disconnect for nonpayment, they'll receive a disconnect notice bill from AES Indiana 30 days in advance," Kelly Young, AES Indiana Public Relations Director, told WRTV. "AES Indiana does not make a day of requesting specific payment and/or threatening to disconnect."

The woman says she talked to multiple people at the other end of the phone and that they were believable. She said she couldn't pay without talking to her husband, hung up and called AES.

Young says they are aware of customers receiving similar calls from people who claim they're representing AES Indiana.

Young says if AES Indiana does ever call a customer, they will have very specific information about the customer's billing and account information. The company also doesn't recommend specific payment methods or types. Do not provide personal information if you think the call may be a scam.

"We encourage people to act sooner rather than later [and] if there's even a little bit of question or a little bit of doubt to respond and to react to that so that we're aware of that, but also we can verify it on our end as well and try to stop that scam from getting any other potential customers," Young said.

Customers are asked to call AES Indiana at 317-261-8222 if they receive a call and are unsure that the caller is truly an AES Indiana employee and to verify any questions related to AES Indiana bill payment and collection.

For more information from AES Indiana on bill payment scams, click here. To report a scam, click here.