AES raises rates despite many customers missing bills

INDIANAPOLIS — All AES Indiana customers can expect an increase on their bill in the next month, except those that aren’t receiving them.

“This is, again, one of our opportunities to be a better service provider to our customers and community,” explained AES spokesperson Kelly Young.

Since implementing a new billing system last fall, many AES customers have contacted WRTV reporting issues such as overcharging. Some even report not receiving a bill.

Now, AES customers will have an increase on their bill.

wrtv AES offices in Downtown Indianapolis

In June, AES Indiana filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission seeking the authority to increase the amount due from over 500,000 customers.

“There's a thoughtful way in which we're investing our dollars and being a good partner for customers,” explained Young.

In a statement provided to WRTV, AES explained the customer benefits that come with the rate hike.

Customer benefits from the new rate order include the elimination of residential customer disconnections on Fridays, weekends and certain holidays, residential customer late fees will be waived once every 12 months, increased investments in vegetation management, and greater protection for customers with Medical Alerts.

AES customer Dion Irick is frustrated with his energy provider as he hasn’t received a bill in months.

“Something million a month that AES is going to be getting. But yet we still cannot get a bill,” said Irick. “They could have taken meter readers, pencils and papers and calculators, and got us bills by now.”

Irick isn’t alone either.

AES shared with WRTV that around 10% of their 520,000 customers have experienced some kind of issue since implementing the new billing system.

“I’ve heard of people who all of a sudden get their bill and it's $500,” said Irick, who claimed many of his neighbors have reported issues. “It's just scary. And it's something that I could live without.”

Young recommends those who are not receiving bills or believe their bills may be inaccurate continue to pay what they have paid in years past.

“We are encouraging our customers continue to pay bills, continue to pay what they have paid, what seems consistent in the past so that they can stay up on up to date with their billing,” explained Young.

AES customers who believe they may be having issues with their billing are encouraged to call a number that has been created solely to handle billing issues at (317) 261-2085.

The full AES statement is below: