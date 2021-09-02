Afghan refugees arrive in Indianapolis, on way to Camp Atterbury

INDIANAPOLIS — The first group of refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in Indiana.

The plane carrying the refugees touched down Thursday afternoon at the airport. The refugees were processed and then boarded multiple buses headed to Camp Atterbury in southern Johnson County.

The group includes American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort, and those deemed vulnerable Afghans by the U.S. government.

Officials expect about 5,000 refugees to arrive at Camp Atterbury in the coming weeks.

