Camp Atterbury will provide temporary housing for Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS — Camp Atterbury in Johnson County will be used to provide temporary housing and support for people evacuated from Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin authorized the move Tuesday as part of Operation Allies Refuge, according to a statement from U.S. Northern Command.

Camp Atterbury joins Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and Virginia sites Fort Pickett, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee.

"The Defense Department, through U.S. Northern Command, agreed to provide to the Department of State transportation and temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible," the statement from U.S. Northern Command said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, said on Twitter that capacity at Camp Atterbury will be increased to support about 5,000 people in the next week and that U.S. Northern Command estimated it will reach initial operational capability in the next few days.

"I will continue to monitor this situation closely along with members of our IN Congressional Delegation, and state & federal agencies," Pence said. "I will make additional details public as they become available."

Evacuation efforts from Afghanistan began in July after President Joe Biden extended the U.S. deadline for evacuations from May until September earlier this year. However, those plans devolved into chaos in mid-August, when the U.S.-backed Afghan government was toppled by rapidly advancing Taliban fighters.

With the Taliban in control of the county, thousands of Afghan and American citizens rushed to the airport in Kabul in an effort to flee Taliban rule. For weeks, large crowds surrounded the gates of the airport, seeking a way out of the country.

The U.S. says approximately 123,000 people, including about 6,000 Americans, were flown out of Afghanistan throughout the evacuation process.

Camp Atterbury has been in use since the 1940s and has a history of training thousands of troops and handling large groups of people. Prisoners of war were sent to Indiana during World War II.

There were a number of years following World War II that the base was not used, but it has served as a National Guard and Army Reserve Training Center since 1969 and became a training site following the 9/11 attacks.

The final American troops left Afghanistan on Monday, ending the longest war in U.S. history.

WRTV reporter Rafael Sanchez and Scripps National contributed to this report.