After nearly 40 years, happy hour returns to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who have been missing happy hour in Indiana can enjoy them once again beginning Monday, July 1.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1086, legalizing happy hour in Indiana in March.

WATCH PREVIOUS | Happy Hour Returns to Indiana

Happy Hour Returns to Indiana

It's been nearly 40 years since the state allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at reduced prices for portions of the day. Happy hour was first banned as a way to prevent drunk driving.

Prior to the new law being passed, bars and restaurants in the Hoosier state were only allowed to have specials on alcohol for an entire day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Proposed bill would bring changes to happy hour, carryout alcohol sales

Proposed bill would bring changes to happy hour, carryout alcohol sales

Under the new law, happy hours may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours per week.

The law also says discounts may not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.