Alexandria residents react to Suzanne Morphew’s remains being found

ALEXANDRIA — Outside the Alexandria City Hall building sits a bench dedicated to Suzanne Morphew.

A message on the bench says "a beautiful soul is never forgotten."

"First of all, it’s Mother's Day. What a horrible time — how young she was, that she did live here," said Marty Hamlon, an Alexandria resident.

Suzanne Morphew was living with her husband, Barry Morphew, and their two daughters in Salida, Colorado when she went out for a bike ride on Mother's Day of 2020 and never returned.

Barry Morphew

"When it first happened, there wasn’t a place that wasn’t covered with her bows," said Hamlon.

Hamlon didn't know Suzanne personally, but says for the last three years the Alexandria community had been holding out hope.

"This is a small town — a small community — and we’re very close. For this to happen, for someone from here, it’s broke the hearts of many," said Hamlon.

On Wednesday, the search for Suzanne came to an end. Her remains were found in Moffat, Colorado, 45 miles from where she was last seen.

"I was up until 10 o'clock last night just reading and reading and reading," said Sheryl Deplane, an Alexandria resident. "My thought is that her family can now give her a proper burial."

Barry Morphew

While there is relief she's been found, Tisha Leeway, a friend of Suzanne's from Salida, says there's also a lot more questions.

"Because who did it, why, why was she there, just a lot."

Barry was initially arrested on charges related to her disappearance, but in April 2022, the charges were dismissed without prejudice. This means he can be recharged.

Barry's Attorney issued the following statement: