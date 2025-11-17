All IU fraternities barred from hosting social events

BLOOMINGTON — In an effort to curb unwanted behaviors, IU has restricted fraternity chapters on campus from hosting events.

On Monday, a letter written by Dr. Lamar Hylton, the Vice Chancellor of Student Life, claimed this decision stems from several Interfraternity Council Chapters that have been accused of engaging in hazing behaviors.

The letter states that three chapters are presently on Cease and Desist, one is on an interim directive and several others are under investigation for alleged hazing behaviors.

Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo Indiana University's campus

"To curb the behaviors coming from various chapters, I am issuing the following restrictions on all Interfraternity Council Chapters effective immediately," wrote Dr. Hylton.

Fraternities are no longer allowed to host:



Social events

Large events and events with high-profile performers

Philanthropy events

Events with alcohol

Tailgates and any group activities

Brotherhood events

New member education

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor said the Housing Operations and Assignments office has been directed to deny all exemptions from first-year students who are requesting to break their housing contracts to move into fraternity houses.

"The risk is too high to continue this arrangement given the status of the IFC community," wrote Dr. Hylton.

Students who have already received an exemption and are already living in their houses are allowed to stay, according to the letter.

The Vice Chancellor continued to say that the following activity is still allowed under the new rules:



Continue chapter operations

Hold internal accountability standards meetings Update your new member education plans

Engage in community service activities with an outside agency (these should be reviewed by your Chapter Coach)

Donate to the Toy Drive

Gather in small groups as individual friends – but not as an organization

Participate in intramurals

Hold elections

Transition officers

Attend OSFL awards

Complete required programming

WRTV photo The IU campus in Bloomington

The letter says organizations that violate these new rules will face additional scrutiny and enhanced consequences, including charges of organizational misconduct.

Dr. Hylton concluded the letter with this warning: