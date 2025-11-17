All IU fraternities barred from hosting social events

BLOOMINGTON — In an effort to curb unwanted behaviors, IU has restricted fraternity chapters on campus from hosting events.
On Monday, a letter written by Dr. Lamar Hylton, the Vice Chancellor of Student Life, claimed this decision stems from several Interfraternity Council Chapters that have been accused of engaging in hazing behaviors.
The letter states that three chapters are presently on Cease and Desist, one is on an interim directive and several others are under investigation for alleged hazing behaviors.
"To curb the behaviors coming from various chapters, I am issuing the following restrictions on all Interfraternity Council Chapters effective immediately," wrote Dr. Hylton.
Fraternities are no longer allowed to host:
- Social events
- Large events and events with high-profile performers
- Philanthropy events
- Events with alcohol
- Tailgates and any group activities
- Brotherhood events
- New member education
Additionally, the Vice Chancellor said the Housing Operations and Assignments office has been directed to deny all exemptions from first-year students who are requesting to break their housing contracts to move into fraternity houses.
"The risk is too high to continue this arrangement given the status of the IFC community," wrote Dr. Hylton.
Students who have already received an exemption and are already living in their houses are allowed to stay, according to the letter.
The Vice Chancellor continued to say that the following activity is still allowed under the new rules:
- Continue chapter operations
- Hold internal accountability standards meetings
- Update your new member education plans
- Engage in community service activities with an outside agency (these should be reviewed by your Chapter Coach)
- Donate to the Toy Drive
- Gather in small groups as individual friends – but not as an organization
- Participate in intramurals
- Hold elections
- Transition officers
- Attend OSFL awards
- Complete required programming
The letter says organizations that violate these new rules will face additional scrutiny and enhanced consequences, including charges of organizational misconduct.
Dr. Hylton concluded the letter with this warning:
"This is a critical moment for the Interfraternity Council. The severity of these restrictions reflects the seriousness of the misconduct allegations we have received. Let me be unequivocally clear: Indiana University will not tolerate activities that put our students in harm's way or defy the law and our core values. Your ability to thrive, and frankly, to continue as organizations on this campus, hinges on your collective and immediate dedication to accountability and safety. The Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life is here to support your efforts. The responsibility to act is yours. I expect you will demonstrate to us that you are committed to the health, safety, and respect of every member of the Indiana University Bloomington community."