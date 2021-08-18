Allegiant adds new, first-ever nonstop flight to Key West from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will soon have another budget option to fly into Florida.

Allegiant announced Wednesday it will have a new nonstop flight from the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to the Key West International Airport (EYW).

According to IND, this is the first-ever nonstop flight to Key West from Indianapolis.

“Key West is one of the most unique destinations in the United States, but until now it has been hard to get there,” Mario Rodriguez, the Indianapolis Airport Authority's executive director stated in a release. “In December that changes – Hoosiers will be able to easily travel to the Florida Keys and enjoy everything this destination has to offer.”

The new route from Indy is scheduled to start on December 1 and will depart twice a week for EYW.

IND has added a total of 21 new nonstop routes so far this year, including five from Allegiant.

Here's how to get cheap fare with Allegiant

The airline is offering an introductory Indianapolis-Key West fare of $59 one way at https://www.allegiantair.com/. You'll find that flights can be booked on either Wednesdays or Saturdays for that low fare.

However, the catch is flights must be bought by Thursday for travel by Feb. 12, 2022.

Keep in mind, seat assignments, checked luggage and carry-on bags cost extra.

