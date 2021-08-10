Allegiant now offering direct flights to Palm Springs from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Come November, nonstop flights from the Indianapolis International Airport to Palm Springs, California will be taking off.

Allegiant announced the new direct flight option from Indy to Palm Springs International Airport on Tuesday.

The addition marks 20 nonstop flights that have been added to the Indy Airport's schedule in 2021.

“Palm Springs is a top leisure destination for travelers across the country, and it’s among the top 10 unserved California markets that are in demand from Indy – so this is great news for Hoosier travelers,” Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority stated in a release.

The nonstop flight from Indy to Palm Springs will start on November 18.

The new Allegiant flight marks 15 for the airline out of Indianapolis.