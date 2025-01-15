Aloft Hotels to open this February in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A new downtown Indy hotel will open its doors in February.

Located just two blocks from Monument Circle, Aloft Hotels is close to popular destinations like Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, adding 128 guest rooms to a city expecting over 30 million visitors this year.

The Marriot lifestyle brand hotel offers urban loft-style rooms with modern amenities, a fitness center, and pet-friendly features. Guests will also have access WXYZ® Bar, a craft cocktail bar, along with a 24/7 snack market.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to the Aloft Indianapolis Downtown,” said the hotel’s General Manager Ryan Niketh. “With a focus around local culture, crave-able food and beverage and purpose-built design; the Aloft Indy is the ideal choice for travelers in search of a boutique hotel with bold design elements, but who still want the confidence of a Marriott Brand as well as the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program."

Aloft Hotels has over 230 locations worldwide. For more information, visit Marriott.com.

