Ambulance system experiencing delays amid construction, officials say it's nothing they aren't prepared for

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction can be a headache in itself, with delays impacting travel time. But one project on Indy's southside is now causing delays for ambulance services.

Indy DPW says there are two construction projects on Emerson on Indy's southside.

One is on Emerson between Stop 11 and Southport Crossing. The other on Emerson between Stop 11 and Countyline.

The project is getting a bit of criticism from southside residents.

Some people say they're frustrated because the construction limits cars ability to turn certain directions at lights.

"You can't get down the road, you've got traffic backed up to the stop light a mile or two and you can't make left hand turns once you get up there so you have to go past it. Go down into another parking lot, turn around to come back to get into a place you're trying to get into," Southside resident Linda Trisler said.

Trisler called the project a headache and said it causes her more time to get to places she needs to be.

She also expressed concerns with the construction right out front of Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

"If you had to get to the hospital it'd be hard to get there, right. You wouldn't want to be in an emergency to get there," she said.

Another neighbor told WRTV they were stuck at the red light and had no way to get over because traffic was backed up both ways, they say an ambulance struggled to get through.

It's an issue Franciscan Health does say they are seeing.

However, the hospital system does say this happens with any construction project. There are delays to be expected.

The healthcare system says they are experiencing some ambulance delays, but also tell us they talk with their EMS network daily to figure out the best routes for those ambulances to take to and from the hospital to reduce delays.

In a full statement from Franciscan Health, they say it's not anything their ambulance teams aren't prepared for.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis receives ambulances from various Greater Indianapolis agencies every day. The EMS professionals working on those ambulances are accustomed to the challenges presented by construction and other traffic situations. They also have the authority to utilize their lights and sirens when a time-critical situation arises.



We have an emergency medical services (EMS) liaison and provide updates throughout the EMS network as appropriate for the ongoing construction.



We also have emergency preparedness plans in place should an emergency occur, whether with the construction company or within the hospital, which would necessitate clearing of traffic.



Representatives from Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Milestone, the construction contractor, meet bi-weekly and develop plans to inform the ambulance services of the best routes to avoid delays. This planning also minimizes lane restrictions and downtimes to reduce first responder delays. Franciscan Health

DPW says their construction teams are in constant communication with the nearby businesses to keep them informed.

The two projects are estimated to be fully completed by next summer, DPW says.

But they add neighbors should expect less delays far earlier than that.

They hope to have the eastbound and westbound lanes of Stop 11 open by next month.

However, drainage work still needs to be completed on the northbound and southbound lanes of Emerson.