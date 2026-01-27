American Idol contestant from Fishers is heading to Hollywood

INDIANAPOLIS — If you happened to see the Season 24 premiere of American Idol Monday night, you may have noticed a woman from Fishers competing on the episode. Kyndal Inskeep punched her ticket to Hollywood after singing her original song for the Idol judges.

We introduced you to Inskeep on Friday and learned about her preparations for the season premiere of American Idol.

"A lot of waterworks, a lot of emotions, a lot of like, wow. Everything you've done leading up to this point. There's a big payoff in that," Inskeep said.

Inskeep was thrilled to bask in the triumphant moment surrounded by her family.

"My mom and my dad were there. I just got married like 3 months ago. So my husband, my new husband, was there," Inskeep said.

Inskeep shared just how magical that moment was when she received her golden ticket.

"Parts of me totally blacked out during that audition. The insight that the judges had was really awesome," said Inskeep. "It made me tear up because Lionel was just telling me how he was proud of me for just knowing that it wasn't my time to be on the show beforehand and then coming back with a different attitude and a different mentality."

Inskeep previously auditioned for American Idol, but she tells WRTV this time feels different.

"Being able to get to the place in the competition where I’m walking out and just taking over and being bold and who I am, like that's what I’m looking forward to the most," Inskeep.

Inskeep said that she is going to savor and try her best to live in the moment throughout the Idol experience.

"I think if I think too much about what I’m going to do, that's when I kind of start spiraling. So, I’m just going to enjoy the peace of it. I'm going to keep walking in the peace, and I am going to hope for the best. I am going to just try my best to have fun. And I believe that I’m here for a reason, and I believe that I’m supposed to be here, and that's enough for me right now."

Although Inskeep lives in Nashville now, she says that she will always be a Hoosier at heart.

"Hoo-Hoo-Hoo, Hoosiers, baby. Let's go finally!" she exclaimed. "Now maybe it's a winning season [on Idol] for somebody from Indiana, too," Inskeep said.

