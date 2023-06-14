Indianapolis mother promotes water safety after losing 5-year-old son to drowning last year

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is hoping to raise awareness for child drownings after losing her 5-year-old son last June.

“You know how you have a child that wouldn’t do anything — even hurt a fly. That was my son,” Charisse Alexander said.

On Wednesday, Charisse held a balloon release for her son, Willie.

IMPD says the 5-year-old was pulled from a pool at Abney Lake Apartments, near 38th Street and Guion Road, last June.

According to his family, he was swimming with friends at the time. He later died at the hospital.

Charisse says she wants parents to know that a child’s life is precious, and it can be gone in a matter of seconds. Her message to parents is to make sure they keep an eye on their children at all times.

“Protect your kids by all means necessary,” Charisse said. “[Use] life jackets, or any type of swimming gear. At the end of the day, these are just children. They can’t fend themselves against the water.”

She says the last year without her son hasn’t been easy, but she tries to look for the positives each day.

“Some days I’m OK, some days I’m not. Grief comes and goes,” Charisse said.

Charisse says she finds strength in her faith. She encourages families who might be going through something similar to never give up.

“Do not give up. I know it’s hard to even believe or feel like your faith is still there some days, but you have to believe,” Charisse said.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death for children ages five to 14. On estimate, there are an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

“I suggest some sort of flotation device, whether it’s a life jacket, a puddle jumper or something that is Coast Guard approved,” Jordan Elder, Indy Parks Aquatics manager, said.

For parents looking to get their child enrolled in swim lessons, Indy Parks offers lessons for children as young as 6-months-old.

The lessons include both the parent and child and focuses on exploring the water. Park officials say the lessons start at about $30.

The YMCA offers similar types of classes.

Both departments offer financial aid depending on need.

USA Swimming offers a section geared toward finding swimming lessons near you.

Indy Parks says the department is working to offer free swim lessons at area pools starting in the next few weeks.

