Young child dies after being pulled from pool at NW side apartment complex: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A young child has died after being pulled from an apartment complex pool on the city's northwest side Tuesday.
According to IMPD, a death investigation is underway at Abney Lake Apartments near 38th Street and Guion Road after a child of unknown age was pulled from a pool at the complex.
Responders were called to the location around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
