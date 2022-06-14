Watch
Young child dies after being pulled from pool at NW side apartment complex: IMPD

Posted at 6:05 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 18:06:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A young child has died after being pulled from an apartment complex pool on the city's northwest side Tuesday.

According to IMPD, a death investigation is underway at Abney Lake Apartments near 38th Street and Guion Road after a child of unknown age was pulled from a pool at the complex.

Responders were called to the location around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

