Anderson neighbors concerned over community center's future

ANDERSON — Community members in Anderson are concerned after the city shared plans to add programming to an Anderson community center.

The center, located on Madison Avenue, has been open for just under a decade.

The complex includes three basketball courts, a walking path and a recreation room.

WRTV

Some residents thought the complex was in the process of being sold.

In a statement released to WRTV, the city said:

“The community center at 2828 Madison Avenue remains the property of the City of Anderson. There are no plans to sell it.

The City of Anderson is in discussion with the YMCA and other potential partners to bring programming to the facility, but there are no plans to sell the building.”

Neighbors are still concerned that programming could mean added costs for the previously free community center.

“The purpose was to give underprivileged kids access to a facility that offer multi programs and just different avenues,” explained Anderson youth advocate Ray Walker.

“It was built on having free programs. The YMCA, they thrive off of memberships and sponsorships …Lot of these kids can't afford the memberships…the kids that need this facility are not going to be able to use the facility," Walker added.

The city did not provide a timetable for when these transitions will take place.