Annual toy giveaway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway helps serve 1,000 Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — An annual toy giveaway was back on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track in December to help make Christmas a little brighter for local families.

Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne and his foundation joined the AMP Harris Foundation to hand out gifts to kids.

The annual Amp Harris & Friends Put a Smile on A Child's Face for Christmas Toy Drive teamed up with IMS, the Indiana Pacers, the John Boner Center, Indiana Black Expo, the Mind Trust, the radio stations of Radio One, and others to make it all happen.

A few other celebrity guests showed up to help also, including Mayor Joe Hogsett and a current Colts player.

“Kids look up to people like AD Mitchell, Reggie Wayne and our professional athletes. So, it’s important for us because the images matter, and for them to see this young man out here standing in the cold giving back his time to put smiles on kid's faces, that’s what it’s all about,” said Amp Harris.

In addition to toys, the foundation also handed out food, along with tickets to the Indy 500, Colts, and Pacers games.

“We know there’s a lot of people that are in need like you mentioned, so if we can just add our little two cents in, however we can do it, we want to be a part of it,” said former Colts player Reggie Wayne.

To date, the Amp Harris Foundation and Amp Harris Production have served over 16,000 kids with their efforts.

This year, they served 1,000 Hoosier families.

