Anti-ICE protestors gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Demonstrators opposing ICE raids gathered across the street from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The protesters gathered at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Indianapolis Liberation Center, the organizers of the protest, are calling for "an end to all ICE raids in Indianapolis and beyond, defunding ICE, and solidarity," according to the organization's website.

There is a strong police presence outside of Gainbridge due to the NBA Finals, to help direct traffic and assist fans entering the game.

The protest in Indianapolis is one of many across the country, most notably in Los Angeles, California, which have been going on since Friday.