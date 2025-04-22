April rain means a slow start to planting season

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, a typical month of April should receive just over four inches of rain.

In 2025, we have picked up 7.4" of rain this month (and the month isn't even complete). While a little bit of rain is helpful for plants to grow, too much rain can mean it is difficult to get seeds planted.

The first week of April saw several rounds of heavy rain and severe weather. In addition to storm damage, many fields flooded.

The latest crop update from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that Indiana is off to a slow start when it comes to planting. The latest report, released on April 21, shows that 2% of corn planting is complete. Soybean planting is at 3% complete.

While lots of farm equipment can handle planting in wet fields, farmers are then faced with the decision of how much stress they want to put on their seeds. Plants may not survive if they are planted when the ground is too wet.

All this rain has meant good moisture for the soil. This can be a good thing long term: if the forecast suddenly dries out, there will be enough moisture to sustain plants once they are in the ground.

Farmers have been doing as much work as they can to prepare for planting while waiting on fields to dry out, including: cleaning the fields after flooding, tilling, and fertilizing.

Field fertilizing in Franklin

Danny Greene from Greene Crop Consulting shared this video of fertilizer being spread over the field in Franklin, Indiana. This video was taken on Tuesday, making use of the dry forecast.

There is an extended stretch of dry weather this week that can be used as work days. There is a chance for a few showers late in the day Thursday, but there is a better chance for rain and storms Friday to end the week.

Farmers will use the rest of April and early May to finish planting. Be aware during this time that you may see farm equipment on roads. Remember to pass safely if you are driving around any machinery.