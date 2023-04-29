Artcraft Theatre reopens, holds classic movie series with free admission for seniors

FRANKLIN — The Artcraft Theatre will be reopening for business on May 4.

The theater had to shut down earlier this month after a string of severe weather damaged the building's roof above the stage.

“Engineers, contractors, city planners, staff and masons have worked tirelessly to assess, plan and implement emergency repairs to stabilize the building,” Dave Windisch, Director of Marketing, said.

The theater will hold a classic movie series the weekend of the reopening.

A four-show run of “Arsenic and Old Lace” will screen to the public at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

A free senior showing will be open to anyone aged 55 and older at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The 1944 Frank Capra directed dark comedy stars Cary Grant and Priscilla Lane. It follows the story of a writer who risks his reputation when he decides to get married. However, things get complicated when he finds out on his wedding day that his maiden aunts are serial killers.