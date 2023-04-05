Artcraft Theatre to remain closed until April 16 for storm damage repairs

FRANKLIN — The Artcraft Theatre announced it will remain closed through April 16 following severe weather that passed through the area last Friday.

According to the theatre, the building experienced damage to the westside of the roof above the stage that needs to be repaired immediately before it can reopen.

“After reviewing the engineer’s report created following the March 31 storms in Franklin, we have concluded that until the recommended damage repairs are completed, the Artcraft Theatre cannot be occupied for entertainment reasons,” Dave Windisch, Director of Marketing for the theatre, said.

The four film screenings of “The Glenn Miller Story” scheduled for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 will be canceled. The two live performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra scheduled for April 13 will also be canceled.

All tickets will be refunded. If you purchased tickets online, they will automatically be refunded. This process may take several business days.

If you purchased tickets in person, return them to the will-call office for an in-person refund. Office hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

If you would like to convert your ticket purchase into a donation, email admin@franklinheritage.org.