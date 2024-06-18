Boxx the Artist mentors emerging artists in Indy through Arthentic Arts organization

INDIANAPOLIS — Boxx the Artist started her organization, Arthentic Arts because of the experience she had as a young artist.

"I didn't have anybody to turn to and I didn't have anybody to turn to that looked like me," Boxx the Artistsaid.

Arthentic Arts focuses on creative entrepreneurship development for artists and provides resources to create a pipeline for them to pursue a professional career within arts.

WRTV

"This organization is designed to help artists further their careers, really through helping them be able to ask those questions that you really don't have another place to go and ask. So it's like, how can I sustain a career within arts? How can I be a professional, full time artist?" Boxx the Artist said.

Arthentic Arts provides workshops, master classes, free headshots, resume reviews and artist bio assistance.

Visual artist Dana Powell Smith recently got new headshots taken by Boxx the Artist.

WRTV

"It's wonderful. I had to think about how much I paid for my headshots in the past, and the fact that she offers them free is just an amazing opportunity for all artists," Powell Smith said. "There were some opportunities that I did not apply for because I didn't have a new headshot. So this means the world to me."

New this year with grant funding from The Women's Fund, Arthentic Arts launched the women in Arts Mentorship Program.

Boxx says the funding helps provide stipends for artists that were previously volunteering to do master classes and mentor emerging artists.