'Welcome Race Fans' Artwork from local artists featured across Speedway & Indy

Race fans arriving in the Circle City will be welcomed once again by local artists featured in this year's Welcome Race Fans artwork program.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this program and to have my work featured in the Indy 500, for the Welcome Race Fans artwork program," Boxx the Artist said.

Boxx the Artist grew up in Gary, Indiana.

"So, we don't have a racetrack there, but when I relocated to Indianapolis, I quickly learned just the importance of the Indy 500," she said.

The Welcome Race Fans artwork program is a partnership between the Indy Arts Council and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It started in 2016 for the 100th running of the Indy 500.

That year, 33 artists created artwork to be featured around Indianapolis and the Town of Speedway.

Since then, 68 artists have created artwork for the program.

Chrystopher 'Picassoul' Barns is also featured in this year's program.

"When I was a child coming up, people knew us as two things 'Naptown', or the 'Circle city'," Barns said.

Each artist gets to choose the story they want to tell with their artwork. The goal is to reflect racing culture in Indy.

Boxx the Artist titled her piece 'We Made It'.

“We're welcoming race fans here. What is something that's exciting that we all look forward to? That's winning the race," she said.

Her artwork focuses on representation.

"I like to do flicks and splatters within my work. So, I actually use that as representation of the people. The diversity that's included, and of course diversifying the sport as well. On top of the race car, there's a woman, you know, a woman of color with her hand up," Boxx the Artist said.

For her, being a part of this program has been a creative challenge.

"It also allows me to really connect with the community, which is a major component when it comes to my practice. I love doing interactive, engaging art public art. It's just been monumental to for my growth," she said.

For Barns, who is a teacher, having his artwork featured welcoming race fans to Indy is special, since he grew up in Indianapolis.

"Not only to me, to my students, my family... it's really exciting," Barns said.

Fans can see the artist’s work on display at the Indianapolis International Airport, Main Street in Speedway and Castleton Square Mall.

The Indy Arts Council is also hosting a #KeepIt500 art show at Gallery 924. The public can see the exhibition through June 22.

It's a chance for art lovers to get "up to speed" on what 30 former Welcome Race Fans artists have been up to. Leaders say, the art in the show is not racing-themed, but it's a chance for people to see what 30 former Welcome Race Fans artists have created.