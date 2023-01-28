As inflation continues, Fishers food pantry sees more families in need

FISHERS — Every Wednesday, Fishers United Methodist Church opens the doors to its food pantry.

On Friday, the shelves were fully stocked after receiving a shipment of food from the Midwest Food Bank.

"[Families] are having to come back to make ends meet," Linda Williams with Fishers United Methodist Church said. "I know when we started they kept saying 'well, Fishers doesn't need a food pantry.' But we do. There's a lot of people in need."

Last year, the pantry served about 70 families each week. The last time they were open, that number nearly doubled.

The Midwest Food Bank says food at the grocery store has gone up about 25% in the past year - but most incomes haven't.

"The need is bigger now that it ever has been," Marcie Luhigo with Midwest Food Bank said. "There was some supports that were available financially and resources during the pandemic that went away. We're also seeing a lot of things happen in our economy right now.

The Fishers pantry is open every Wednesday for food pickup and serves all of Hamilton County.

In addition to Midwest Food Bank distributions, Gleaners Food Bank has a search function on its website to help find food near you.

You can also call 211 for information on accessible food options.

If you live in Marion County, you can download the Community Compass app from the Indy Hunger Network.

The app and website can help users find food banks, stores that accept SNAP and WIC along with other food-related resources.

It is also accessible by texting or calling 317-434-3758.

