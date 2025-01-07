As the temperatures get colder, fire officials urge fire space heater safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Ramon Rodriguez looks at what’s left of his auto body shop and apartment.

“Blank, I don’t know exactly what to do from here,” Rodriguez told WRTV on Tuesday.

Fire crews say his east side business, near 21st Street and Massachusetts Avenue, went up in flames Monday night.

Flames could be seen on an INDOT camera from I-70.

Fire crews say the fire was started after an oil heater that workers use to stay warm in the shop was mixed with gasoline instead of oil by mistake. Investigators believe it was an accident.

“We respond more often than not to fires that are started by space heaters being too close to combustibles,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

As temperatures are expected to drop outside, many may be cranking the heat inside.

Fire crews are urging people to take the necessary precautions when using a device space heater.

“Plug the space heater into the wall directly, don’t use an extension cord, don't use any sort of mechanism from the space heater to the wall,” Battalion Chief Reith told WRTV.

The fire led to the destruction of two businesses: El Palomar Auto Body Repair and Granite Customs. Tragically, one dog and five puppies died in the incident.

“Anything that you can think of that would burn or catch fire easily, make sure that is kept away from the space heater and keep a clear 3-foot perimeter,” Battalion Chief Reith said.

IFD said there were no working smoke alarms in the structure.