AT&T offering $5,000 for information on central Indiana copper thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T Indiana is offering $5,000 to capture copper cable thieves.

“We've seen a dramatic uptick in copper theft, and it's usually something that kind of goes unbeknownst to most people until your internet access goes down or your telephone goes down, then it hits a little bit closer to home,” explained AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards.

“We're offering a $5,000 reward for any detailed information that leads to the arrest and conviction of somebody stealing copper theft or recycling or trying to sell copper cables,” Soards said.

AT&T says the thefts have occurred in Brown, Marion, and Shelby counties, with the largest theft occurring in southwest Indianapolis.

“These service interruptions can be pretty significant,” explained Soards. “Especially when it's a critical customer, like a hospital or something of that nature, whose service may be impacted by cable theft.”

IMPD is investigating the thefts but says it is more challenging than catalytic converter theft.

“Scrap yards that take (catalytic converters) have to report those when they come in. We don't see that with copper,” IMPD officer Tommy Thompson said.

Thompson says citizens can help by reporting any odd behavior.

“We want to make sure that they have all the proper credentials," he said. "They have that vest on typically and they'll have a card with them showcasing who they are, who they work with, and we can figure out ‘Hey is this person supposed to be here?’”

Soards offered a stern warning to anyone looking to steal copper in the future.

“You're dealing with utility lines, which very many of the times they could be electric lines on there,” Soards said. “Not only you're taking your life into your own hands, but you could be jeopardizing the lives of others depending on the communications network.”

Anyone with information regarding the thefts can report them by contacting local law enforcement and AT&T Global Security and Investigations at 800-807-4205.

The reward is offered until May 18, 2025.

