Attorney explains what Hoosiers concerned about immigration crackdowns need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal immigration, people living in the Hoosier state are concerned about what this could mean for them.

Paul Gresk has more than 40 years as an immigration attorney under his belt and says right now, his clients are scared.

“Frightened by what is happening in the Trump administration. Just this week, the big fright is the universal registry," Gresk said.

PREVIOUS | Local Hoosiers concerned about President Trump’s new immigration policies

Trump immigration policies concern Hoosiers

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that people over 14 years old who have entered the U.S. illegally are required to participate in a new registry.

Failure to do so could lead to fines or criminal prosecution.

Gresk says most are probably already registered.

“If they’ve come through the border and have been caught and say they want to file for asylum. Any time a person has been fingerprinted, they’ve been registered. If a person is here in the United States with a visa," he said.

PREVIOUS | Bill requiring police to enforce federal immigration laws passes House vote

If a person has a child aged 17-42 who is a U.S. citizen, Gresk encourages them to join the National Guard.

Parole in Place (PIP) is an immigration benefit that allows certain family members to stay in the U.S.

PIP is available to spouses, parents, children, and widows or widowers of active-duty, veteran, or Selected Reserve members of the U.S. military.

That’s what Yanett Gaspar did.

“I’m an immigrant myself. I joined the National Guard. I’m willing to fight for this country," Gaspar said.

Yanett Gaspar



At 38 years old, the single mother of three joined the National Guard in part, to help her mother’s immigration status.

“One of the main benefits is that she has a status. She’s not fearful of what’s going on. Second, she can travel in and out of the country to see my brothers in Mexico. And third, she’s going to have her retirement," she said.

The idea of being taken into custody can be scary, but Gresk suggests the following.

“In your phone, have evidence you’ve been in the U.S. for more than two years, and evidence of your relationships with U.S. citizens/permanent residents — spouse, parent, children," he said.

Earlier this month, House lawmakers voted to approve a bill requiring local law enforcement in Indiana to enforce federal immigration laws.

It will move to the Senate when the session resumes next week.