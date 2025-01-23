‘There is just a lot of fear’: Local Hoosiers concerned about President Trump’s new immigration policies

INDIANAPOLIS — President Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration. His new policies will impact millions, including those here in Indiana.

Some Hoosiers are concerned about what this might mean for those here in central Indiana.

“There is just a lot of fear if their family is at risk,” said immigration attorney Rachel VanTyle, the Director of Legal Services at Exodus Refugee Immigration.

According to the American Immigration Council, there are more than 422,000 immigrants in Indiana.

VanTyle told WRTV her office has been filled with calls from concerned families after new executive orders from the Trump administration.

“We’re sad at the agency, but we’re more sad for our clients,” she said.

“Just days after the inauguration, a real swift radical pivot in terms of modern American Presidency, especially the focus on immigration feels unprecedented,” added Dr. Laura Merrifield Wilson, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis.

The policies include directing up to 1,500 additional troops at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The orders also look to fast-track deportation, end birthright citizenship, shut down CBP One, an app migrants use to seek asylum, and pressing pause on refugee resettlement.

“Many of our families that have been waiting years to reunify with their loved ones will not be able to do so,” VanTyle told WRTV. “We had car seats set aside for children and they won’t be arriving.”

Jenny Bojang has been desperately hoping for reunification since 2019. Her husband and children are still in Gambia.

After waiting a year, she said they just got their appointment scheduled to get their visas, but she has no idea how the new policies might impact them coming to the U.S.

“We have been through so much, all we can do is remain optimistic through all of this, but also there is that uncertainty,” Bojang told WRTV.

Concerns have grown, not just from those hoping to come to the States, but also from those who are already here in Indiana.

“I think the biggest fear is, are they going to be deported even if they are here lawfully,” VanTyle said.

The immigrant population here in Indiana makes up about 6.2% of the population, along with more than 29,000 estimated refugees.

According to the American Immigration Council, they have about a 96% employment rate.

Dr. Merrifield Wilson says these policies also might have an economic impact.

“Many state's economies rely on those undocumented workers and their presence participating in those lower-wage jobs," Dr. Wilson said.

It’s still unclear if the executive orders will stand as some are expected to be challenged in the courts.

WRTV reached out to our local immigration and customs enforcement, but we have not heard back from that federal agency yet.

Immigration advocates are asking anyone concerned here in Indiana to reach out to local organizations if they need assistance.