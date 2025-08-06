Automaker announces 59 job cuts at Kokomo EV battery plant

KOKOMO--Dozens of workers in Kokomo will soon be out of a job.

According to automaker Stellantis, 18 percent of the workforce at the StarPlus Energy plant in Kokomo will be impacted by a reduction in workforce.

59 salaried employees will be affected out of the 318 currently employed at the Kokomo plant, which builds batteries for Stellantis’ electric vehicles.

“As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve in the U.S., Stellantis continues to evaluate its product strategy in North America to ensure it is offering customers a range of vehicles with flexible powertrain options to best meet their needs,” read a statement from Stellantis. “As a result, the StarPlus Energy battery plant, a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, has made operational decisions which necessitate a reduction of approximately 18% of its salaried workforce.”

Affected salaried employees will receive a severance package that includes benefits coverage, according to Stellantis.

According to their website, Stellantis N.V. is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its brands include Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys.

