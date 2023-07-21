Back to school giveaways in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is coming to an end for many students, withmany schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Back to school events across Central Indiana are making sure families have the resources they need.

Here's a list of Back to School events in Indianapolis:

Saturday, July 22

Indianapolis

IUL Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 777 Indiana Avenue

What: Indianapolis Urban League's event will give away backpacks filled with school supplies, free health screenings, an on-site barber shop, interactive exhibits and more.

Martindale Brightwood Back to School Community Expo

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 2259 N Ralston Ave

What: Over 40 Martindale Brightwood community partners and vendors will share resources for the entire family.

Back to School Community Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: George Washington High School

What: Free community event with community booths, free food, fun games, and a bounce house for near-west side residents.

Back to School Bash

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1525 N Ritter Ave

What: The Crossing academic program will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies an on-site enrollment plus food, music and a live DJ.

Noblesville

Noblesville Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 14701 Tom Wood Way, Noblesville, IN 46060

What: Tom Wood Volkswagen is giving away free backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last) The supplies are based on the school list from Noblesville School Corporation.

Monroe/Spencer/Owen Counties

Ellettsville Back to School Bash

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Ellettsville Christian Church, 731 Independence St, Ellettsville, IN

What: Free backpacks, school supplies, games and fun for students in Monroe County, RBB and Spencer-Owen school districts.

Owen County Back to School Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Owen County Fairgrounds, 364 S East St

Spencer, IN

What: Students can receive a free backpack full of school supplies in a drive-thru.

Sunday, July 23

Indianapolis

18th annual Catch the Stars Back to School Celebration

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tarkington Park, 45 West 40th Street

What: Tamika Catchings 18th annual Back to School Celebration with 1,000 free backpacks, live performances, goodies, giveaways and family fun.

Anderson

Anderson Back to School Parade Picnic

When: 12 p.m. to

Where: Parade starts at 1525 W. 14th St. Picnic at W. 22nd St, Anderson, IN

What: City of Anderson's 33rd Annual Back-to-School Parade and picnic: free school supplies, food and entertainment.

Saturday, July 29

Indianapolis

2023 Back to School Bash

When: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Where: 2325 E New York St

What: Westminster Neighborhood Services 9th annual Back to School Bash where student can receive free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and more. Free lunch will be served. *Student must be present.

Back to School Bash

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4301 Hoyt Ave, Indianapolis, IN

What: Church of God of Prophecy Hoyt Avenue Worship Ctr. is offering giveaways, food, drinks and games for the families in the Christian Park Neighborhood.

Back to School Carnival

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Progressive Baptist Church, 4625 W 59th St, Indianapolis, IN

What: Free school supplies, free haircuts, free food, and carnival games

