Back to school giveaways in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is coming to an end for many students, withmany schools resuming at the end of July or early August.
Back to school events across Central Indiana are making sure families have the resources they need.
Here's a list of Back to School events in Indianapolis:
Saturday, July 22
Indianapolis
IUL Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 777 Indiana Avenue
What: Indianapolis Urban League's event will give away backpacks filled with school supplies, free health screenings, an on-site barber shop, interactive exhibits and more.
Martindale Brightwood Back to School Community Expo
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 2259 N Ralston Ave
What: Over 40 Martindale Brightwood community partners and vendors will share resources for the entire family.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: George Washington High School
What: Free community event with community booths, free food, fun games, and a bounce house for near-west side residents.
When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1525 N Ritter Ave
What: The Crossing academic program will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies an on-site enrollment plus food, music and a live DJ.
Noblesville
Noblesville Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 14701 Tom Wood Way, Noblesville, IN 46060
What: Tom Wood Volkswagen is giving away free backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last) The supplies are based on the school list from Noblesville School Corporation.
Monroe/Spencer/Owen Counties
Ellettsville Back to School Bash
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Ellettsville Christian Church, 731 Independence St, Ellettsville, IN
What: Free backpacks, school supplies, games and fun for students in Monroe County, RBB and Spencer-Owen school districts.
Owen County Back to School Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Owen County Fairgrounds, 364 S East St
Spencer, IN
What: Students can receive a free backpack full of school supplies in a drive-thru.
Sunday, July 23
Indianapolis
18th annual Catch the Stars Back to School Celebration
When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tarkington Park, 45 West 40th Street
What: Tamika Catchings 18th annual Back to School Celebration with 1,000 free backpacks, live performances, goodies, giveaways and family fun.
Anderson
Anderson Back to School Parade Picnic
When: 12 p.m. to
Where: Parade starts at 1525 W. 14th St. Picnic at W. 22nd St, Anderson, IN
What: City of Anderson's 33rd Annual Back-to-School Parade and picnic: free school supplies, food and entertainment.
Saturday, July 29
Indianapolis
When: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Where: 2325 E New York St
What: Westminster Neighborhood Services 9th annual Back to School Bash where student can receive free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and more. Free lunch will be served. *Student must be present.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4301 Hoyt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
What: Church of God of Prophecy Hoyt Avenue Worship Ctr. is offering giveaways, food, drinks and games for the families in the Christian Park Neighborhood.
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Progressive Baptist Church, 4625 W 59th St, Indianapolis, IN
What: Free school supplies, free haircuts, free food, and carnival games