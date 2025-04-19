Ball State students react to ending DEI programs

MUNCIE — Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns recently announced that the school will revise or end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs to comply with President Trump’s executive order. After receiving this news, many students expressed their disappointment.

WRTV spoke with students on campus who shared their concerns.

Freshman Michael Washington called the decision “weak,” saying it gives in to racism.

"There are systems that have been set up to keep people of color down and away from college and away from anything that needs financial support, and for DEI to give those opportunities was one of the best things that has happened to people of color and our communities,” Washington said.

Junior Veronica Thomas also shared her thoughts, stressing the importance of diversity in the university community.

“Including others from other religions, other cultures, other races and removing that puts them in that little bubble. It doesn’t really value those people who make it diverse and doesn’t really value the community that Ball State has really fostered,” Thomas said.

Following these discussions, a flash protest was held on campus on Friday, organized by groups such as Feminists for Action, Muncie Liberation Studio, Spectrum, and BSU for Palestine.

Many students are worried that ending DEI programs could harm the inclusive culture at Ball State and are calling for more dialogue on the issue to ensure that all voices are heard and valued.

The university says it will continue to fulfill its fundamental mission of empowering students to pursue fulfilling careers and lead meaningful lives.