Bargain haunting: Scoring secondhand costumes ahead of Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you still looking for your 2025 Halloween costume? While costumes are easy to find in Halloween stores and online, some consumers are also turning to secondhand options.

I visited Mission 27 Resale in Indianapolis. There, supervisor Maria Trejo took me to see the racks of costumes.

"It's just so happy to see the kids getting so happy, being able to find a costume here in a thrift store," Trejo described. "It just works out both for them and their parents as well."

Trejo knows price is the main driver.

One shopper I ran into found quite the Halloween haul today.

"We just enjoy Halloween. So much fun!" said shopper Kendra Breedlove.

She tried on a witch hat and a new pair of gloves (which she boasted that she got for just four dollars total) while talking to me, and she also showed off the costumes she found for her kids.

"He's going to be a vampire," Breedlove continued while holding up her finds. "The shirt and the lovely cape."

Her favorite part? It was a bargain: $7.99.

"Way cheaper than the Halloween store!" Breedlove said.

Customers like this have been flocking to Mission 27 in recent weeks, according to Trejo.

Trejo said they are constantly restocking the Halloween racks, so there are still plenty of costumes available as we approach October 31.

Some customers prefer to do a little more digging and a little more do-it-yourself.

"Many customers find bits and pieces throughout the store," Trejo continued.

It's in these non-Halloween departments where Trejo sees creativity flow.

"The greatest DIY costume that I've seen would be a wedding dress. It was like the Corpse Bride, like the Tim Burton movie."

While at the store, Trejo showed me an example of another DIY costume - Catwoman.

"We've had this pretty piece here, it's a two-piece leather set," Trejo explained as she pulled the set off the rack.

She took me to the buckets and buckets of Halloween accessories, where she found a cat tail, cat ears, and tights to complete the costume.

The grand total for our quick DIY costume? "Between $20-$25," calculated Trejo.

If you're looking for a cost-free costume, this Saturday, October 18, the group Swap Sesh will host a free clothing and costume swap.

The event will happen at the Garfield Park Arts Center from noon to 3 p.m.

How does the clothing swap work? Bring up to ten clothing items, and take home any items you need.

It's free to participate in the swap session, and there will be clothes for all ages and sizes.

You can read more about Mission 27 Resale, including their hours of operation, here.