Bargersville Firefighters remember the lives lost on 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS — 22 years ago a series of terror attacks forever changed the United States.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York City's World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

The remains of about 1,100 victims still haven't been identified.

In Bargersville Monday, firefighters from station 202 and ladder 254 trained.

It was their way to remember the firefighters that came before them.

WRTV

"When we take this job, hopefully all of us know that, that's what we're doing when we sign up for this job. Is that we signed up to put our lives on the line," BCFD firefighter Todd Bridges said.

That sacrifice is what 343 firefighters and 60 police officers made that day.

"You really felt at that time seeing those guys do that. 343 lives lost, the firemen. They paid that ultimate sacrifice," Bridges said.

All of the firefighters suited up, with an average of 45 to 80 pounds of gear climbing dozens of flights of stairs to save who they could.

WRTV

"You often question could I do that. The amazing thing about firefighters are and police officers are that when something like that happens. We know the dangers but they sort of disappear and our focus turns to saving lives and that's what happened that day," BCFD Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt said.

As people ran away, first responders ran toward.

"For those of us who witnessed it and lived through watching that event you get a weird feeling all day long that stays with you until that day passes," Pruitt said.

Many firefighters across the country suit up in full turn out gear and walk the stairs to honor the lives lost.

"We put that uniform on every day for those that can't anymore. Especially our brothers in New York City that went through what they went through there," Pruitt said.