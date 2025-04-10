Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man after flood

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A search is underway for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday, according to a news release. Darrell Voelz was last known to be in a cabin along the east bank of the Driftwood River in the 5000 block of N 250 W.

The Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team responded to the area in regards to a welfare check on Voelz at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday. The release states friends reported that Voelz stayed behind Saturday as the flood waters continued to rise. The rescue teams searched the area, including checking all residences, however they were unable to locate Voelz. A secondary search was conducted at 6:05 p.m., again not resulting in locating Voelz.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted again on Wednesday regarding Voelz. Deputies located the cabin Voelz was staying in revealed by receding flood waters.

The release states the riverside dwelling caught fire at some point during the flood incident. The dwelling is believed to have burned to the water level at that time then was covered by the increasing flood water. At the time the water rescue searches were being conducted the dwelling was covered with flood water.

At this time, the whereabouts of Voelz is unknown. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search the area. “Our hope is that Mr. Voelz made it to safety," Sheriff Chris Lane said in the release. "If anyone has any information or has had contact with Voelz since Sunday, please contact dispatch.”

If anyone has any information as to the location of Mr. Voelz, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at (812) 379 – 1689.

