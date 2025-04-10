Watch Now
Body recovered from Driftwood River in Bartholomew County

The body of a deceased male was located along river near Lowell Fishing Site.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team recovered the body of a deceased man around 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's office in a news release.

The body was found in the Driftwood River near the Lowell Fishing Site by the intersection of N 325 W and Lowell Road.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Bartholomew County Coroner's office.

The news release states more information on the identity of the victim will be provided by the Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

