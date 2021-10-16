Hit-and-run suspect's lawyers attempt to move trial out of Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A motion has been filed by the lawyers of the man accused of a Bartholomew County hit-and-run to move the trial outside of the county.

The motion for a change of venue was submitted on Sept. 22 by Shiarn Sunder Shankara Subramanian's lawyer under the belief that he wouldn't be able to receive a fair trial in Bartholomew County for several reasons including public hostility against him, public outrage over the alleged offense, and speculative opinions as to his personality and character.

Subramanian, 25, is accused of killing Lily Streeval, 16, while she crossed the street to get on a school bus in Bartholomew County on the morning of Aug. 30.

Investigators said the school bus was stopped with the stop arm extended when Subramanian disregarded the stop arms and struck the student with his car before driving away. He was followed by a witness who saw the crash and he was arrested a short time later after his vehicle became stuck in a yard.

The teen was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

